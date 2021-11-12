Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia calls for greater emphasis on palliative care

November 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy for Life

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, spoke at the State University of Milan on November 11, as the university created a chair of palliative care.

