‘Listen to the cries of the peoples, waters, and forests of the Amazon,’ region’s bishops tell COP26

November 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a video addressed to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, retired Bishop Erwin Krautler, president of the Pan-Amazonian Church Network in Brazil, said,”I urge COP26 participants to listen to the cries of the peoples, waters, and forests of the Amazon and to pressure the Brazilian government to effectively commit itself to the defense of the original peoples, forests, and waters of the Amazon.”

