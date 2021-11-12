Catholic World News

Pope urges European solidarity with migrants amid new crisis

November 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A united, diverse Europe “is a beautiful mosaic, which should not be scarred or corrupted with prejudices or hatred veiled in respectability,” Pope Francis said in remarks to participants in a conference organized by the Italian bishops’ Migrantes Foundation.



During his address, Pope Francis offered three reflections: human mobility understood as “we”; Europe as a common home; and the testimony of faith of Italians who have emigrated elsewhere.

