Pope rejects deterrence, urges disarmament

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis repeated his argument that the world should avoid “a so-called return to normality” after the Covid epidemic, in a message to the 4th Paris Peace Forum. The Pontiff called for “collective commitment to integral disarmament.”



Decrying a world marked by “nationalism, protectionism, individualism, and isolation, the Pope said “we need a new way out.” He rejected national defense based on deterrence, saying that the approach “has in many cases proved fallacious, leading to major humanitarian tragedies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

