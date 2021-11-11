Catholic World News

Dioceses, schools, even parishes, could fall under vaccine mandate

November 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Spirit

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minnesota, has alerted its people to the fact that the Biden administration’s Covid-vaccine mandate, which forces employers of 100 or more workers to require vaccination, would apply to the archdiocese, to many parochial schools, and even to some large parishes.



The Biden mandate—which was issued November 4, but has been stayed by a court ruling—stipulates that workers who are not vaccinated must be tested regularly at their own expense. The rule includes part-time and temporary workers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!