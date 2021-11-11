Catholic World News

Wisconsin diocese: no vaccine clinics for children

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Madison, Wisconsin diocese has announced that no Covid-vaccine clinics for children will be allowed in parishes or parochial schools. A spokesman explained that the diocese would maintain “neutrality” in the debate over Covid vaccines for children.

