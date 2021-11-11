Catholic World News

Chinese bishop released after latest detention

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou has been released, about two weeks after he was taken into police custody. (He was arrested on October 25; it is not yet clear when he was freed.) Local officials said that he was away on holiday.



Bishop Shao, who is not recognized by the government, has been detained repeatedly for similar periods, as officials seek to persuade him to join the government-controlled Patriotic Catholic Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

