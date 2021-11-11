Catholic World News

Canadian residential school victims, indigenous elders to meet with Pope Francis

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation of over two dozen indigenous leaders and residential school survivors will join the Canadian bishops during their December meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

