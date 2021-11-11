Catholic World News

Exiled Nicaraguan bishop calls presidential election ‘illegitimate’

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Most Church leaders boycotted the recent election in Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega won re-election in a vote that US leaders decried as undemocratic and the European Union proclaimed a “fake.”

