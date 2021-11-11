Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services aids desperate Afghans under Taliban rule

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ international relief and development agency “has been able to iron out agreements with Taliban officials that allow its local women teachers and other staff members to return to work,” as well as to allow for food distribution as famine looms.

