Vatican ‘foreign minister’ says closer Vatican-Russia ties could benefit the world

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks during his first visit to Russia.



“Given the Holy See’s ongoing concern for conflict situations and its commitment to peace and support for populations in need, I assured the foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov] of the Holy See’s readiness to support any peace initiatives,” the archbishop said. “The Russian Federation has the capacity to alleviate tensions in conflict situations so that the people who are victims may live in safety and exercise their fundamental human rights.”

