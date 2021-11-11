Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: ‘To save nature by reading a book’

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Manifesting the Vatican’s continued strong emphasis on ecology, L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its November 10 edition to Raden Roro Hendarti, an Indonesian woman who drives a mobile library to a village and collects trash from children in exchange for books (Reuters article).



“Two birds with one stone, you could say, because in doing so she pushes the children to read and at the same time invites them to take care of the environment,” the Vatican newspaper commented.

