‘Build Back Better’ legislation curbs funding for church-run programs

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “Build Back Better” legislation introduced by the Biden administration would block funding for church-related social programs. For instance, the legislation includes a clause that “child-care providers may not use funds for buildings or facilities that are used primarily for sectarian instruction or religious worship.”

