Rome diocese bars traditional liturgy for Easter Triduum, other sacraments

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar of the Rome diocese, has announced that the traditional Latin liturgy cannot be celebrated in Rome during the Easter Triduum. While the cardinal allowed for the continued celebration of the Tridentine Mass on other days, his policy for the implementation of Traditionis Custodes also banned any use of the traditional liturgy for other sacraments.

