Cardinal Kasper sharpens criticism of German bishops’ Synodal Path

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The radical approach of the German bishops’ Synodal Path “has made itself a farce of a synod,” Cardinal Walter Kasper told an online meeting. He criticized the German hierarchy for pushing aside the views of a minority of bishops who objected to proposals for dramatic changes in Church teaching and discipline.



Cardinal Kasper—a leading liberal theologian—said that the “original sin” of the Synodal Path was the failure of the majority to recognize that evangelization is the fundamental mission of the Church.

