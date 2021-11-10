Catholic World News

Muslim leader lauds Fratelli tutti

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Georgetown University and the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica have organized a conference in Rome on “The Culture of Encounter: The Future of Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue.”



The conference commemorates the first anniversary of the Pope’s third encyclical letter, Fratelli tutti, which is devoted to fraternity and social friendship.



“Through His Holiness’ accurate and multi-faceted understanding of human realities, he helped expand on the true meaning of human fraternity and the ways in which it can be successfully achieved,” Sultan Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi-based Muslim Council of Elders, said at the conference.

