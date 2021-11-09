Catholic World News

Charles de Foucauld, six others slated for canonization in May

November 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the canonization of seven people, including Blessed Charles de Foucauld, to take place on May 15, 2022.



The canonization ceremonies will be the first held since October 2019, as the Covid lockdown halted the process of honoring new saints.



Charles de Foucauld was a French soldier who, after a conversion experience, became a Trappist monk and died as a solitary missionary in Algeria in 1916.



Devasahayam Pillai, an Indian lay martyr and Hindu convert, will be canonized in the same ceremony; he will be the first lay Catholic from India to be canonized.



Also to be canonized are five founders of religious orders: two women religious, Maria Francesca di Gesu and Maria Domenica Mantovani, and three priests, Cesar de Bus, Luigi Maria Palazzolo, and Giustino Maria Russolillo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!