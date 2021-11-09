Catholic World News

Pope decries assassination attempt on Iraqi prime minister

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has condemned the attempted assassination of Iraq’s prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a “vile act of terrorism.” The Pope sent a message to the Iraqi leader, offering his “prayerful closeness to you and your family, and to those injured.”

