Bishops seek answers in vandalism of churches and Catholic symbols

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “When you’re talking about a statue being smashed, it’s kind of hard to know what’s going on. There’s not really a message there,” said Aaron Weldon of the USCCB’s Office of Religious Liberty. “Did they single out the Catholic Church, or is it simply that our symbols of religion are so visible that they make an easy target?”

