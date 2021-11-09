Catholic World News
Ghana president’s promise to protect public purse ‘now an illusion,’ bishops say
November 09, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The president of the bishops’ conference, Archbishop Philip Naameh of Tamale, asked, “Are those managing the public purse not concerned about [the] waste and misapplication of resources that belong to all Ghanaians?”
The West African nation of 29.3 million (map) is 57% Protestant, 16% Catholic, 18% Muslim, and 9% ethnic religionist.
