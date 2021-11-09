Catholic World News

Ghana president’s promise to protect public purse ‘now an illusion,’ bishops say

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the bishops’ conference, Archbishop Philip Naameh of Tamale, asked, “Are those managing the public purse not concerned about [the] waste and misapplication of resources that belong to all Ghanaians?”



The West African nation of 29.3 million (map) is 57% Protestant, 16% Catholic, 18% Muslim, and 9% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

