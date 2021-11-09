Catholic World News

Evangelize, Florida bishop urges in pastoral letter

November 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Wack, CSC, was appointed bishop of Pensacola–Tallahassee in 2017.



In Sharing the Gift, he writes, “Since our neighbors who are not Catholic comprise 95% of the population, we can say along with Jesus that ‘The harvest is abundant!’ A good place to begin is by inviting everyone within our 18 counties to consider joining us in full communion with the Catholic Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

