Switzerland, Holy See sign joint declaration calling for worldwide abolition of death penalty

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, traveled to Switzerland to commemorate the centenary of restored diplomatic relations.



The joint declaration, according to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, called for the promotion of “peace and human rights, the worldwide abolition of the death penalty, the protection of minorities, and interreligious dialogue.”

