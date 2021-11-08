Catholic World News

Gaps in recorded testimony raise questions in Vatican finance trial

November 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Although Vatican prosecutors have turned over key testimony to defense lawyers in a high-profile financial-misconduct case—after initially resisting the disclosure—defense lawyers are now calling attention to suspicious gaps in the recordings. Prosecutors did not explain the reason for the gaps. John Allen of Crux compares the situation to the discovery of key missing White House tapes during the Watergate scandal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!