Christian, Muslim leaders launch appeal to protect places of worship

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the face of what we see as the continuation of repeated attacks on places of worship and on the souls of safe worshipers in several places in this world, and based on a common human and moral responsibility, we call upon a group of religious leaders, scholars and thinkers ... to urge all people to reject all forms of extremism, hatred and painful practices against the spirit of faith and human dignity,” the appeal’s signatories said.



The appeal was organized by Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

