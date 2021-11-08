Catholic World News
Church leaders call attention to Ethiopia as troops approach capital
November 08, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against the regional government and local rebels in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.
The conflict has been marked by extreme brutality, and the government has declared a state of emergency as rebels advance on Ethiopia’s capital.
