Pope: New Apostolic Library exhibit space bears witness to beauty

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On November 5, Pope Francis visited the Vatican Apostolic Library to inaugurate a new permanent exhibition area. During his visit, the Pope said that “the world needs new maps.”



“In this epochal change that has been accelerated by the pandemic, humanity needs new maps to discover the meaning of fraternity, social friendship and the common good,” he continued. “The logic of closed blocks is barren and full of misunderstandings. We need a new beauty, which is no longer the usual reflection of the power of a few, but the courageous mosaic of the diversity of all. It must not be the mirror of a despotic anthropocentrism, but a new canticle of creatures, where an integral ecology is made tangible.”

