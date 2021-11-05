Catholic World News

Confirmed: Pope to visit Greece, Cyprus in December

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Green and Cyprus early in December.



During the trip the Pope will make a stop on the island of Lesbos, off the coast of Turkey, which has become a haven for migrants seeking passage to Europe. It will be the Pontiff’s second visit to Lesbos; he stopped there in April 2016 to dramatize the plight of migrants.



The papal trip will begin December 2, with the first stop in Nicosia, Cyprus. He will continue on to Greece December 4 to 6. A detailed schedule has not yet been released.

