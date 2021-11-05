Catholic World News

Munich archdiocese abuse report delayed until next year

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A law firm investigating the handling of sex-abuse complaints in the Munich archdiocese has announced that its report will be delayed until next year, because of “new findings obtained in the recent past.” The report—which had been expected this month—will cover the actions of the archdiocese from 1945 to 2019. That period includes the period from 1977 to 1982 when the future Pope Benedict XVI was archbishop, as well as the current regime of Cardinal Reinhard Marx.

