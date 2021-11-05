Catholic World News

South Sudan: gunshot wounds force postponement of bishop’s ordination

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The ordination of Father Christian Carlassare to be Bishop of Rumbek, South Sudan, has been postponed until 2002, as the bishop-elect continues to recover from gunshot wounds. He was shot in both legs in an apparent assassination attempt in April; twelve men—including clerics—have been arrested for the shooting.

