Nebraska attorney general releases report on clergy sexual abuse

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The investigation resulted in credible allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct from 258 documented victims across the three dioceses in Nebraska,” according to the report. “The Lincoln Diocese had 97 victims, the Omaha Diocese had 158 victims, and the Grand Island Diocese had 3 victims. The abuse was perpetrated by 57 Church officials composed primarily of priests, deacons, and Catholic school teachers.”

