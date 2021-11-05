Catholic World News

Pope encourages French bishops to support, console victims

November 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “I am certain that together, and under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, you will find the means to honor and console the victims; to exhort all believers to penance and a conversion of heart; to take all necessary steps to make the Church a safe home for everyone; to care for the wounded and scandalized holy people of God; and to take up the mission with joy, looking resolutely to the future,” the Pope said in a letter to French bishops, who are meeting at Lourdes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!