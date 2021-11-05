Action Alert!
FALL CHALLENGE!   $89,260 left to win a $105,000 matching grant by Dec 8.   Essential to continue in 2022.   Your gift will count twice!
Catholic Culture News
Catholic Culture News
Catholic World News

‘Scalabrinian year’ begins

November 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Scalabrinian year (November 2021-November 2022, Italian website) marks the 25th anniversary of the beatification of Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini (1839-1905). The Italian bishop founded the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians), an institute that ministers to migrants, as well as the Missionary Sisters of St. Charles Borromeo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.