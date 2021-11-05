Catholic World News

‘Scalabrinian year’ begins

November 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Scalabrinian year (November 2021-November 2022, Italian website) marks the 25th anniversary of the beatification of Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini (1839-1905). The Italian bishop founded the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians), an institute that ministers to migrants, as well as the Missionary Sisters of St. Charles Borromeo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!