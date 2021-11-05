Catholic World News

Pope, at Mass for departed bishops, preaches on ‘the art of waiting for the Lord’

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On November 4, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video) for the repose of the souls of the 190 bishops and 17 cardinals who have died in the past year.



“Dear brothers and sisters, how important it is to learn the art of waiting for the Lord,” he preached. “To wait for Him meekly, confidently, chasing away ghosts, fanaticism, and clamors; guarding especially in times of trial, a silence charged with hope. This is the way to prepare for the last and greatest trial of life: death.”

