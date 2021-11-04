Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell: resistance to financial reform cost Vatican money in London deal

November 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell told Italian journalists that the Vatican lost money in a London real-estate deal because of resistance to the financial reforms he had sought—resistance that was led by the Secretariat of State. The Vatican’s former top financial officer said that if his plan for a thorough audit had gone forward, “we would have saved a lot—a lot of money destined for the London building and also in other places.”



The Australian cardinal said that Cardinal Angelo Becciu—who now faces trial for financial misconduct—refused to allow auditors to enter the Secretariat of State. “We had authority to enter, but they prevented us,” Cardinal Pell said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!