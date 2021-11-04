Catholic World News

Video released for November papal prayer intention

November 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on YouTube

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his November prayer intention (people who suffer from depression), Pope Francis begins, “Overwork and work-related stress cause many people to experience extreme exhaustion —mental, emotional, affective, and physical exhaustion. Sadness, apathy, and spiritual tiredness end up dominating people’s lives, who are overloaded due to the rhythm of life today.”



“Let us try to be close to those who are exhausted, to those who are desperate, without hope,” the Pope continued. “Often, we should just simply listen in silence. . . . And besides, let us not forget that, along with the indispensable psychological counseling, which is useful and effective, Jesus’ words also help. It comes to my mind and heart: ‘Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.’”

