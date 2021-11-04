Catholic World News

Supreme Court questions Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A majority of the Supreme Court signaled . . . they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to the controversial Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy,” begins the report on Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson. “But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the law that has been in effect for two months, or require providers to ask a lower court to put the law on hold.”

