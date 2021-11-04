Catholic World News

Supreme Court allows lawsuit against Catholic hospital over refused transgender hysterectomy

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a potential catastrophe for freedom of religion,” Wesley Smith in his analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the California case. Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch were the only three justices who were willing to consider the case.

