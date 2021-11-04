Action Alert!
Leading Russian Orthodox official: President Biden should not claim he is Catholic

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Each time when President Biden is spoken of as a Roman Catholic, I wonder what in fact Joe Biden’s Catholicity is like and about,” Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, said in an interview. “The Roman Catholic Church is against abortions, whereas President Biden supports them.”

“A man cannot claim to be a Catholic while breaking the fundamental norms of Christian morality and calling others for doing the same,” he added. “The Roman Catholic Church, like the Orthodox Church, opposes abortions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: frjt - Today 8:44 AM ET USA

    Irony of ironies! At least one half of the "lung" is clear enough of the 'smoke of satan' to speak the truth! Too bad it has to be only the orthodox, but welcome indeed.

