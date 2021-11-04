Catholic World News

Mexican bishops investigated over abuse cover-up allegations

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Franco Coppola, the apostolic nuncio to Mexico, said that 12 Mexican bishops are under Vatican investigation for allegedly covering up abuse. The nation has 99 dioceses.

