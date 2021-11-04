Catholic World News

Vatican cardinals call on bishops to listen to non-Catholic Christians during synodal process

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission. The synod began in Rome on October 9 and in local dioceses on October 17.



Cardinal Kurt Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, and Cardinal Mario Grech, General Secretary of the Synod of Bishops, addressed their letter to bishops responsible for ecumenism within episcopal conferences.

