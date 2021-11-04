Catholic World News

‘Emotions to generate change’: Vatican sponsors climate photo exhibition in St. Peter’s Square

November 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: “Art opens us up to worlds of different vision,” Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said of the exhibition, which coincides with COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.



A six-minute video on the exhibition includes comments from Pope Francis.

