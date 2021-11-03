Catholic World News

Australian archbishop says legislation threatens religious freedom

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne has protested a proposal to tighten anti-discrimination law in the state of Victoria, saying that the changes would endanger religious freedom. The legislation would allow churches to discriminate in hiring only if “conformity with religious beliefs is an inherent requirement of the job.” The archbishop argues: “It should not be up to a court or a government bureaucrat to determine what constitutes faithful conduct in a religious context.”

