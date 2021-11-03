Catholic World News

US bishops issue action alert on international vaccine funding

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops advises the faithful to tell members of Congress, “Please ensure the United States uses its full diplomatic and funding capabilities to push for the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. This includes pushing for additional global vaccine donations and investments in supplies, health systems, and further manufacturing capacity.”

