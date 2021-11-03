Catholic World News

Christian California teen, Los Alamos lab workers latest to sue over vaccine mandates

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Meanwhile, a Colorado federal judge has denied a preliminary injunction against the University of Colorado School of Medicine, which threatened to fire one of its Catholic faculty physicians and expel a Buddhist medical student for refusing to take a COVID vaccine,” the article concludes. “The Thomas More Society filed suit against the university . . . alleging ‘explicit religious discrimination.’”

