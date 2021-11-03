Catholic World News

Traditionalists flood Rome after Pope’s Latin Mass crackdown

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 10th Summorum Pontificum pilgrimage took place on October 29-31 and included Mass celebrated at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica.



Joseph Shaw, chairman of the Latin Mass Society of Great Britain, said, “There’s been a better turnout than any other year, certainly in my experience.”

