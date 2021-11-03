‘A moment of great joy’: English cardinal ordains ex-Anglican bishop as Catholic priest

Catholic World News

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Nazir-Ali, the retired Anglican bishop of Rochester (Kent, England), was recently received into the Catholic Church.

