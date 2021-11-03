Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Haiti, flood victims in Vietnam and Sicily, COP26 summit

November 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I ask the authorities of various nations to help this country, and to not leave them alone,” said Pope Francis, as he called for prayers for the people of Haiti. “Let us not abandon them.”



The Pontiff also prayed that “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor” be heard at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!