Papal call for international commitment to eliminate child labor

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, addressed a message in the Pope’s name to the director-general the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization for the organization’s two-day forum, “Acting Together to End Child Labor in Agriculture.”

