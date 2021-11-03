Catholic World News

Pontiff, at military cemetery, tells arms manufacturers: ‘Stop!’

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On All Souls Day, Pope Francis offered Mass at the French military cemetery in Rome (video).



“I am sure that all those who went in goodwill, called by the Fatherland to defend it, are with the Lord,” the Pope preached. “But do we, who are on the road, fight sufficiently so that there are no wars? So that the economies of countries are not fortified by the arms industry?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

