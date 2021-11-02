Catholic World News

Pope meets with leader of troubled Peruvian lay movement

November 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 30 with Father José David Correa Gonzalez, the head of the Sodality of Christian Life. The future of the movement has been in question since 2017, when a Vatican investigation resulted in the removal of Luis Fernando Figari, the founder of the Sodality. The Vatican did not disclose the subjects of last week’s meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!